VIECC 2024: Line-up

Die Vienna Comic Con findet am 23. und 24. November in den Messehallen A und B statt. Auch wenn es großteils um Filme und Serien geht, gibt es auch einige Spiele, die vor Ort ausprobiert werden können.

Indie Area

  • 30 Birds (Adventure)
  • A Webbing Journey (Exploration)
  • Awaken – Astral Blade (Rollenspiel)
  • Battlejuice Alchemist (Rollenspiel)
  • Brister (Pong+Breakout)
  • Do No Harm (Arzt-Simulation)
  • Farming Simulator 25 (Bauer-Simulation)
  • Halls of Torment (Kampfspiel)
  • Helios Horizon (Actionspiel)
  • Island of Winds (Adventure)
  • Kriegsfront Tactics (Strategiespiel)
  • Markus Ritter – Ghosts of the Past (Point&Click-Adventure)
  • Roguebot (Shooter)
  • Sky of Tides (Adventure)
  • Steel Seed (Action-Adventure)
  • Wakusei (Puzzle)
  • Walk the Frog (Point&Click-Adventure)

Nintendo

  • Hogwarts Legacy (Action-Rollenspiel)
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection (Action-Adventure)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Rennspiel)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports (Tennis, Bowling, Schwertkampf, Fußball, Volleyball, Badminton, Golf, Basketball)
  • Pikmin 4 (Strategiespiel)
  • Princess Peach Showtime (Adventure)
  • Quidditch Champions (Sportspiel)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Platformer)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Spielesammlung)
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Kampfspiel)
  • The Legend of Zelda – Echoes of Wisdom (Action-Adventure)
