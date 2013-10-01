VIECC 2024: Line-up
Die Vienna Comic Con findet am 23. und 24. November in den Messehallen A und B statt. Auch wenn es großteils um Filme und Serien geht, gibt es auch einige Spiele, die vor Ort ausprobiert werden können.
Indie Area
- 30 Birds (Adventure)
- A Webbing Journey (Exploration)
- Awaken – Astral Blade (Rollenspiel)
- Battlejuice Alchemist (Rollenspiel)
- Brister (Pong+Breakout)
- Do No Harm (Arzt-Simulation)
- Farming Simulator 25 (Bauer-Simulation)
- Halls of Torment (Kampfspiel)
- Helios Horizon (Actionspiel)
- Island of Winds (Adventure)
- Kriegsfront Tactics (Strategiespiel)
- Markus Ritter – Ghosts of the Past (Point&Click-Adventure)
- Roguebot (Shooter)
- Sky of Tides (Adventure)
- Steel Seed (Action-Adventure)
- Wakusei (Puzzle)
- Walk the Frog (Point&Click-Adventure)
Nintendo
- Hogwarts Legacy (Action-Rollenspiel)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection (Action-Adventure)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Rennspiel)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Tennis, Bowling, Schwertkampf, Fußball, Volleyball, Badminton, Golf, Basketball)
- Pikmin 4 (Strategiespiel)
- Princess Peach Showtime (Adventure)
- Quidditch Champions (Sportspiel)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Platformer)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Spielesammlung)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Kampfspiel)
- The Legend of Zelda – Echoes of Wisdom (Action-Adventure)
