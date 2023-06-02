Tokyo Game Show 2024: Capcom Line-up
|Titel
|Genre
|Release
|Website
|Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
|Adventure
|06.09.2024
|https://store.steampowered.com/app/2401970/Ace_Attorney_Investigations_Collection/
|Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
|Action
|19.09.2024
|https://store.steampowered.com/agecheck/app/2527390/
|Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
|Strategie
|19.07.2024
|https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510710/KunitsuGami_Path_of_the_Goddess/
|Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
|Kampf
|bald
|https://store.steampowered.com/app/2634890/MARVEL_vs_CAPCOM_Fighting_Collection_Arcade_Classics/
|Monster Hunter Now
|Kampf
|14.09.2023
|https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nianticlabs.monsterhunter&hl=de_AT
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|Action
|2025
|https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/
|Street Fighter 6
|Kampf
|02.06.2023
|https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
Schreibe einen Kommentar