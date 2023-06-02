News

Tokyo Game Show 2024: Capcom Line-up

Capcom präsentiert ein paar bereits erschienene und bald erscheinende Spiele.

Titel Genre Release Website
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Adventure 06.09.2024 https://store.steampowered.com/app/2401970/Ace_Attorney_Investigations_Collection/
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Action 19.09.2024 https://store.steampowered.com/agecheck/app/2527390/
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Strategie 19.07.2024 https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510710/KunitsuGami_Path_of_the_Goddess/
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Kampf bald https://store.steampowered.com/app/2634890/MARVEL_vs_CAPCOM_Fighting_Collection_Arcade_Classics/
Monster Hunter Now Kampf 14.09.2023 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nianticlabs.monsterhunter&hl=de_AT
Monster Hunter Wilds Action 2025 https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/
Street Fighter 6 Kampf 02.06.2023 https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
