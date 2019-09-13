Nominierte Spiele für den gamescom award
Folgende Spiele wurden für den gamescom award nominiert, was darauf schließen lässt, dass es während der gamescom Neuigkeiten darüber zu berichten gibt.
|Titel
|Genre
|Erscheinungstermin
|Plattform
|Link
|Ary and the secret of seasons
|Adventure
|01.09.2020
|PC, PS4, Switch, XBO
|https://ary-game.com/
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|RPG
|17.11.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://www.ubisoft.com/de-de/game/assassins-creed/valhalla
|Black Book
|RPG
|Q1 2021
|Linux, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, XBO
|http://blackbookgame.com/blackbook.html
|Borderlands 3
|Shooter
|13.09.2019
|Mac, PC, PS4, XBO
|https://borderlands.com/de-DE/
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone
|Shooter
|25.10.2019
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://www.callofduty.com/de/modernwarfare
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time
|Platformer
|02.10.2020
|PS4, XBO
|https://www.crashbandicoot.com/crash4
|Cris Tales
|RPG
|17.11.2020
|PC, PS4, Switch, XBO
|https://modusgames.com/cris-tales/
|Curious Expedition 2
|RPG
|17.06.2020 (Early Access)
|PC
|https://curious-expedition.com/
|Cyberpunk 2077
|RPG
|19.11.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://www.cyberpunk.net/at/de/
|Dirt 5
|Rennspiel
|16.10.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://dirtgame.com/dirt5
|Dual Universe
|MMORPG
|tbd
|PC
|https://www.dualthegame.com/en/
|Endzone: A World Apart
|Strategie
|02.04.2020 (Early Access)
|PC
|http://endzone-game.com/
|Fifa 21
|Sport
|09.10.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://www.ea.com/de-de/games/fifa/fifa-21
|Figment: Creed Valley
|Action-Adventure
|Anfang 2021
|PC
|https://www.bedtime.io/figment-creed-valley
|Gamedec
|RPG ohne Kämpfe
|2020
|PC
|https://gamedec.com/
|Grounded
|Survival
|28.07.2020 (Early Access)
|PC, XBO
|https://grounded.obsidian.net/
|Humankind
|Strategie
|2021
|Mac, PC
|https://humankind.game/
|Iron Harvest
|Strategie
|01.09.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://kingart-games.com/games/7-iron-harvest
|KeyWe
|Puzzle
|2021
|PC
|https://www.keywegame.com/
|Little Nightmares 2
|Puzzle
|2020
|PC, PS4, Switch, XBO
|https://de.bandainamcoent.eu/little-nightmares/little-nightmares-ii
|Mafia: Definitive Edition
|Action-Adventure
|26.09.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://mafiagame.com/de-DE/mafia/
|NBA 2K21
|Sport
|04.09.2020
|PC, PS4, Switch, XBO
|https://nba.2k.com/buy/
|Operation: Tango
|Koop-Adventure
|2021
|PC, PS4, XBO
|http://www.operation-tango.com/
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|Strategie
|Ende 2020
|PS4, XBO
|https://www.planetcoaster.com/de-DE/console
|Project Cars 3
|Rennspiel
|28.08.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://www.projectcarsgame.com/three/
|Radical Relocation
|Puzzle
|2020
|PC
|https://www.winglett.com/radical-relocation/
|Star Wars: Squadrons
|Kampf
|02.10.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://www.ea.com/de-de/games/starwars/squadrons/overview
|Tell me why
|Adventure
|27.08.2020
|PC, XBO
|https://www.tellmewhygame.com/
|The Medium
|Horror
|Ende 2020
|PC, XBX
|https://themediumgame.com/
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
|Sport
|04.09.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://www.tonyhawkthegame.com/
|Voidtrain
|Survival
|2021
|PC
|https://store.steampowered.com/app/1159690/Voidtrain/
|Watch Dogs Legion
|Action-Adventure
|29.10.2020
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://watchdogs.ubisoft.com/game/de-de/
|World of Tanks
|MMO
|12.04.2011
|PC, PS4, XBO
|https://worldoftanks.eu/de/
|XIII: Remake
|Shooter
|10.11.2020
|PC, PS4, Switch, XBO
|https://store.steampowered.com/app/1154790/XIII/
