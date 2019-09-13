News

Nominierte Spiele für den gamescom award

Nominierte Spiele für den gamescom award

Folgende Spiele wurden für den gamescom award nominiert, was darauf schließen lässt, dass es während der gamescom Neuigkeiten darüber zu berichten gibt.

Titel Genre Erscheinungstermin Plattform Link
Ary and the secret of seasons Adventure 01.09.2020 PC, PS4, Switch, XBO https://ary-game.com/
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla RPG 17.11.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://www.ubisoft.com/de-de/game/assassins-creed/valhalla
Black Book RPG Q1 2021 Linux, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, XBO http://blackbookgame.com/blackbook.html
Borderlands 3 Shooter 13.09.2019 Mac, PC, PS4, XBO https://borderlands.com/de-DE/
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone Shooter 25.10.2019 PC, PS4, XBO https://www.callofduty.com/de/modernwarfare
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time Platformer 02.10.2020 PS4, XBO https://www.crashbandicoot.com/crash4
Cris Tales RPG 17.11.2020 PC, PS4, Switch, XBO https://modusgames.com/cris-tales/
Curious Expedition 2 RPG 17.06.2020 (Early Access) PC https://curious-expedition.com/
Cyberpunk 2077 RPG 19.11.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://www.cyberpunk.net/at/de/
Dirt 5 Rennspiel 16.10.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://dirtgame.com/dirt5
Dual Universe MMORPG tbd PC https://www.dualthegame.com/en/
Endzone: A World Apart Strategie 02.04.2020 (Early Access) PC http://endzone-game.com/
Fifa 21 Sport 09.10.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://www.ea.com/de-de/games/fifa/fifa-21
Figment: Creed Valley Action-Adventure Anfang 2021 PC https://www.bedtime.io/figment-creed-valley
Gamedec RPG ohne Kämpfe 2020 PC https://gamedec.com/
Grounded Survival 28.07.2020 (Early Access) PC, XBO https://grounded.obsidian.net/
Humankind Strategie 2021 Mac,  PC https://humankind.game/
Iron Harvest Strategie 01.09.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://kingart-games.com/games/7-iron-harvest
KeyWe Puzzle 2021 PC https://www.keywegame.com/
Little Nightmares 2 Puzzle 2020 PC, PS4, Switch, XBO https://de.bandainamcoent.eu/little-nightmares/little-nightmares-ii
Mafia: Definitive Edition Action-Adventure 26.09.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://mafiagame.com/de-DE/mafia/
NBA 2K21 Sport 04.09.2020 PC, PS4, Switch, XBO https://nba.2k.com/buy/
Operation: Tango Koop-Adventure 2021 PC, PS4, XBO http://www.operation-tango.com/
Planet Coaster: Console Edition Strategie Ende 2020 PS4, XBO https://www.planetcoaster.com/de-DE/console
Project Cars 3 Rennspiel 28.08.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://www.projectcarsgame.com/three/
Radical Relocation Puzzle 2020 PC https://www.winglett.com/radical-relocation/
Star Wars: Squadrons Kampf 02.10.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://www.ea.com/de-de/games/starwars/squadrons/overview
Tell me why Adventure 27.08.2020 PC, XBO https://www.tellmewhygame.com/
The Medium Horror Ende 2020 PC, XBX https://themediumgame.com/
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Sport 04.09.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://www.tonyhawkthegame.com/
Voidtrain Survival 2021 PC https://store.steampowered.com/app/1159690/Voidtrain/
Watch Dogs Legion Action-Adventure 29.10.2020 PC, PS4, XBO https://watchdogs.ubisoft.com/game/de-de/
World of Tanks MMO 12.04.2011 PC, PS4, XBO https://worldoftanks.eu/de/
XIII: Remake Shooter 10.11.2020 PC, PS4, Switch, XBO https://store.steampowered.com/app/1154790/XIII/
Veröffentlicht unter News

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

*