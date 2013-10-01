gamescom 2017: Sony Line-up
Bei Sony in Halle 7 können folgende Spiele ausprobiert werden:
- Bravo Team (PSVR)
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Destiny 2
- Detroit – Become Human
- Gran Turismo Sport (im Audi)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Monster Hunter: World
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV (PSVR)
- Moss (PSVR)
- No Heroes Allowed VR (PSVR)
- PlayLink (Frantics, Hidden Agenda, That’s You, Wissen ist Macht)
- Sparc (PSVR)
- Stifled (PSVR)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (PSVR)
- The Inpatient (PSVR)
- The Persistence (PSVR)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
