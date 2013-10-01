News

gamescom 2017: Sony Line-up

Sony wirbt mit 406 Spielestationen mit First Party und Third Party Games sowie für PSVR.

Bei Sony in Halle 7 können folgende Spiele ausprobiert werden:

  • Bravo Team (PSVR)
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Destiny 2
  • Detroit – Become Human
  • Gran Turismo Sport (im Audi)
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV (PSVR)
  • Moss (PSVR)
  • No Heroes Allowed VR (PSVR)
  • PlayLink (Frantics, Hidden Agenda, That’s You, Wissen ist Macht)
  • Sparc (PSVR)
  • Stifled (PSVR)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (PSVR)
  • The Inpatient (PSVR)
  • The Persistence (PSVR)
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
