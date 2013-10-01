News

gamescom 2017: Microsoft Line-up

gamescom 2017: Microsoft Line-up

Microsoft verspricht 27 Spiele, die ich im Laufe der Woche nachtragen werde. Zusätzlich kann auch die Xbox One X betrachtet werden.

In Halle 8 können folgende Spiele ausprobiert werden:

  • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Crackdown 3
  • Cuphead
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
  • Players Unknown’s Battleground
  • ReCore: Definitive Edition
  • Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
  • Sea of Thieves
  • State of Decay 2
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Surviving Mars
  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Veröffentlicht unter Allgemein

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

*