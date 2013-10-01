gamescom 2017: Microsoft Line-up
Microsoft verspricht 27 Spiele, die ich im Laufe der Woche nachtragen werde. Zusätzlich kann auch die Xbox One X betrachtet werden.
In Halle 8 können folgende Spiele ausprobiert werden:
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Crackdown 3
- Cuphead
- Disneyland Adventures
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
- Players Unknown’s Battleground
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves
- State of Decay 2
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Surviving Mars
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
